Carlyle tornado: Touchdowns reported in Trenton and Germantown; damage possible in Clinton County, Illinois

At least two tornadoes touched down Monday night in Clinton County, Illinois, with reports of touchdowns near Trenton and Germantown and possible significant damage extending toward Carlyle, according to Radio Scanner.

Possible tornado damage in Clinton County, Illinois.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Tornado in northern Texas leaves at least 1 dead and destroys multiple homes Tornado Watch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Tornado in northern Texas leaves at least 1 dead and destroys multiple homes Tornado Watch {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A tornado watch covering parts of Illinois and Missouri has been extended through late Tuesday evening, as severe weather continues to move across the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado watch covering parts of Illinois and Missouri has been extended through late Tuesday evening, as severe weather continues to move across the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tornado Watch 160, which had been set to expire at 9 p.m. CDT, is now in effect until 11 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service. The extension comes as conditions remain favorable for tornado development and other severe storms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tornado Watch 160, which had been set to expire at 9 p.m. CDT, is now in effect until 11 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service. The extension comes as conditions remain favorable for tornado development and other severe storms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Illinois, the watch includes eight counties across south-central and southwestern portions of the state: Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion and Washington counties in south-central Illinois, along with Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties in the southwest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Illinois, the watch includes eight counties across south-central and southwestern portions of the state: Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion and Washington counties in south-central Illinois, along with Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties in the southwest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Missouri, five counties in the southeast are under the watch: Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.

The watch area includes several cities such as Belleville, Cahokia, Centralia, Chester, Farmington, Salem, Sparta and Vandalia.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and near the watch area. Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor local weather updates and be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued.

Also Read: Springfield MO City Utilities power outage map: Thousands affected amid tornado watch and severe weather

PDS Tornado Watch

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch was also active for a broader area including the Missouri Bootheel, northeast Arkansas, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and western Tennessee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Forecasters warned of multiple tornadoes possible, some strong to intense (potentially EF3+), along with very large hail up to 2.5 inches and destructive winds. Supercells developed ahead of a frontal boundary, producing several rounds of severe weather.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON