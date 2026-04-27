Columbia tornado warning: Fears for University of Missouri, Ashland braces for impact; scary videos emerge

“Tornado Warning continues for Columbia MO, Ashland MO and New Bloomfield MO until 9:30pm CDT,” the post from the National Weather Service (NWS) read.

A tornado warning was issued for Columbia, Missouri on Sunday. Other parts of the state, including Ashland and New Bloomfield were also on alert.

University of Missouri is located in Columbia, which has sparked fears.

“COLUMBIA MISSOURI. Home of the University of Missouri — 50,000 students on campus. City population 130,000. This is the largest city to receive a tornado warning in tonight’s entire outbreak. Ashland is south of Columbia, New Bloomfield is north — this storm has a wide circulation bracket around the entire Columbia metro. Small hail means the energy is in the rotation, not the hail core. Columbia MO under a tornado warning on a Sunday night with tens of thousands of students — this is a mass notification emergency,” a person noted.

The University of Missouri has steps in place in case of tornado warnings. It states “If you hear sirens or the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, take cover. Stay away from windows, doors or outside walls. Protect your head. Meanwhile, scary photos and videos were shared online.” The document adds “It is Residential Life policy to re-locate students to designated areas when a tornado warning is issued for Boone County. Follow staff instructions about where to go during the warning.”

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It further advises “The best protection is in basements or in lower level hallways with no windows.”

“Do not leave protected areas until the danger passes. If possible, use your cell phone/weather app for more information,” the university circular further warns.