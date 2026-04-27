Neodesha tornado: Twister reportedly on ground heading east; scary videos as PDS warning issued for parts of Kansas

“Neodesha Ks tornado warning. On the ground headed east at 30 mph,” a local news page warned sharing a photo of the areas to be affected.

A tornado was reportedly spotted on ground near Neodesha, in Kansas on Sunday and is believed to be heading east.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Neodesha until 7:30pm CDT.

One person commented “Radar indicated PDS needed.” However, the NWS site initially did not show any PDS warning for the area. NWS notes such warnings are issued ‘in rare situations when long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes are possible.’

A further update from NWS noted it to be a ‘life threatening situation’. “PDS Tornado Warning,” one page added, sharing the NWS news.

Meanwhile, scary videos and photos were shared online.