Wichita Falls tornado: Warning sounded for parts of Texas; scary videos of storm emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Wichita Falls in Texas on Sunday. “Around 4 pm...clouds continue to develop west of Wichita Falls near a retreating dryline. This still appears to be the best chance for severe storms over the next 1-2 hours. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of western north Texas and southwestern OK,” the National Weather Service noted a couple of hours back. A tornado warning was sounded for Wichita Falls in Texas. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Since then, Fox reported that the situation had developed to a tornado warning. “Storm we are monitoring in Wichita Falls has now prompted a Tornado warning based on radar, and is capable of produce 3 inch hail (larger than Baseballs). Will continue to monitor as it moves SE towards northwestern portions of North Texas,” a reporter wrote on X.

A local meteorologist also warned “This is radar indicated rotation so far but it rapidly maturing and rotating. This is not the time to watch on your porch, start getting in your safe space!”.

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Local reports noted that there was a tornado warning for parts of Wichita County including Burkburnett, Sheppard and Iowa Park as well.