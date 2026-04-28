Springfield MO City Utilities power outage map: Thousands affected amid tornado watch and severe weather

Thousands of customers are without power in Springfield, Missouri, on Monday amid a tornado watch and severe weather. The city is located in Greene County. Storms leave thousands without power in Missouri. (Unsplash)

More than 5,000 City Utilities customers in Greene County are currently affected, according to PowerOutages.com.

Separately, 313 homes and businesses in Chariton County are also without electricity, impacting about 6.45% of the 4,855 customers tracked there.

Chariton County ranks 7th in Missouri for total outages and 4th for the highest percentage of customers affected across 115 counties.

Five utilities operate in the county. Evergy reports the highest number of outages, with 217 customers without power.

Howard Electric Cooperative has the highest outage rate, with 61.15% of its customers affected.

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Tornado watch A Tornado Watch was issued by the National Weather Service in Springfield on April 27 at 5:49pm CDT and remains in effect until 9:00pm CDT. The watch covers 20 counties across central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri, including Camden, Maries, Miller, Pulaski, Phelps, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Texas, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Ozark, Polk, Taney, Webster and Wright.

Cities under the alert include Springfield, Branson, Rolla, Lebanon, West Plains, Camdenton, Bolivar, Buffalo, Ozark and Nixa, along with dozens of smaller communities. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert as conditions remain favorable for tornadoes and severe weather through the evening.

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Severe thunderstorm warning A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Springfield on April 27 at 5:48pm CDT and was in effect until 6:30pm CDT. At 5:48pm, a severe storm was located over Clever, near Nixa, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Officials warn of possible hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees. Areas impacted include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Battlefield, Clever, Highlandville, Fremont Hills, Turners, Linden, Boaz and Galloway, including parts of Interstate 44 between mile markers 79 and 84.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9:00pm CDT for southwestern Missouri, and residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor for safety.