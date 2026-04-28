Did Jimmy Kimmel get fired? What we know after Trump and Melania's push to cancel him over 'widow' joke

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have demanded ABC and Disney to fire the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over his joke which he made last week about Melania Trump. Prez Trump and wife Melania demands Jimmy Kimmel's removal. (Getty Images via AFP)

During the episode, Kimmel used a fake video that made it appear as though Melania Trump and the couple's son Barron were sitting in his studio audience and then said that “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Trump’s statement came after his wife posted about the same on the X.

What did Trump and Melania say? Trump was furious. In a lengthy Truth Social post, he called the joke shocking and described Kimmel as someone who is "in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings."

"He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren't, and never would be," Trump wrote.

"He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason," Trump continued. "I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale," he added.

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Meanwhile, Melania wrote on X that, “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.

A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” she added.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” the POTUS wrote