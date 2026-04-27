‘Jimmy Kimmel should be fired’: Trump comes out in support of wife Melania after ‘really shocking’ dig

“Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania , and our son, Barron , like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be,” the Trump remarked.

“ Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” the POTUS wrote in post on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump urged ABC to terminate Jimmy Kimmel' s employment following the comedian's remark referring to Melania Trump as "an expectant widow" just two days prior to the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Here's what Kimmel said about Melania Trump Kimmel ridiculed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in advance during his show on Thursday evening, delivering his own address in which he remarked: “Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Melania Trump reacts Earlier on Monday, Melania Trump harshly condemned the late-night host, labeling him a "coward" who “hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community," the First Lady wrote.

What's next for Kimmel The response signifies a significant change for Melania Trump, who has traditionally avoided interactions with late-night hosts, at least not to the extent of her husband. Her choice to express her views indicates the seriousness with which the incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is regarded within Trump’s circle.

ABC now finds itself in a well-known situation. The network had previously acted by temporarily suspending Kimmel from broadcasting following backlash related to his remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Ultimately, ABC reaffirmed its support for Kimmel, and the late-night host publicly stated that he maintained a positive relationship with his superiors.

Nevertheless, the First Lady's participation elevates the stakes for ABC. There remains an opportunity for executives to cancel Monday's episode and assess whether the situation stabilizes.