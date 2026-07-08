What we know so far about K2 Airways plane that went missing near Karachi

Pakistani authorities have launched a major search and rescue operation after a cargo aircraft that took off from the UAE carrying five crew members disappeared off the coast of Karachi. Pakistani cargo plane disappears off Karachi, 5 missing after reported 'rapid descent' (Representative image/k2airways.com)

The Boeing cargo plane, privately operated by K2 Airways, lost contact with air traffic controllers on Tuesday evening after reporting a technical issue, prompting an emergency response involving both military and civilian agencies. Track K2 Airways plane missing LIVE updates.

The aircraft was travelling from Sharjah to Karachi when radar data showed unusual flight movements, including a rapid descent and sudden changes in direction, Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) said in a post on X. Search efforts have since expanded into the Arabian Sea as officials race to locate the missing plane.