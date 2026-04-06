Carrie Everett cause of death: What happened to the former Miss North Carolina? All on her cancer battle

Carrie Everett, the winner of the 2024 Miss North Carolina pageant, has passed away, her family confirmed to local news broadcaster, WRAL News. Everett was diagnosed with stomach cancer in July 2025 which led to her death on Sunday, April 5. She was 22. Carrie Everett, former Miss North Carolina. (Instagram/ @simplyxcarriee)

“Carrie Everett transitioned on Easter Sunday with her family and friends surrounding her with love,” the statement read, per WRAL News. The family is spending time together as they celebrate her memory. They ask that you continue to pray for them [and] celebrate her memory."

Carrie Everett's Cancer Battle: July 2024-April 2026 Everett, who was a student at the University of North Carolina, was diagnosed with cancer in July 2025. Since her diagnosis came after she was crowned the Miss North Carolina in 2024, it was well-covered in the media.

Shortly after her cancer diagnosis, Carrie Everett gave an interview to WRAL News where she revealed that she had taken a break from college to undergo chemotherapy. She had discussed plans to return to college, soon.

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However, in March this year, her family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her stomach cancer treatment. In it, they said that the chemotherapy was not working, and they planned to fly her out of North Carolina for further treatment.

It is unclear if Carrie Everett was still undergoing treatment in North Carolina or whether she was taken out of state in her final days.

Who Was Carrie Everett? Carrie Everett was a student of vocal performance at the University of North Carolina. She won the Miss North Carolina title in 2024 at the age of 20, ming the fourth Black woman from the state to do so since 1937.

Everett's parents moved to North Carolina from their home country in West Africa. She was born and brought up in the United States. After her 2024 win, Everett had told the media that she planned to become a gospel singer and wanted to work on education accessibility.

The Miss North Carolina organization released a statement on her passing, acknowledging the contribution the 22-year-old made through her journey.

It read: "Carrie forcefully utilized the platform offered by the Miss North Carolina title to encourage students in historically black colleges and universities to take advantage of the scholarship and professional opportunities afforded by the Miss America program. She also challenged minority and socially marginalized students to focus on goal setting and personal development, setting their sights high."