Carrot Top, known for his bright red hair and unusual comedy props, has been a familiar face in Las Vegas for years. The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is now back in the spotlight following his recent hospitalization and a legal battle involving singer Brian Evans. Here is everything we know about him.

Who is Carrot Top?

Age, girlfriend, children, net worth, sexual misconduct allegations and Brian Evans legal battle- everything about Carrot Top. (Facebook/Carrot Top)

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Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is a 61-year-old American comedian and actor known for his bright red hair, self-deprecating humor and elaborate homemade props, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He developed his unusual comedy style while attending Florida Atlantic University and broke through nationally in the early 1990s with appearances on "Comic Strip Live," "Star Search," and “The Tonight Show.”

Carrot Top's net worth

Carrot Top has a net worth of $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has headlined at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas since 2005, and celebrated his 20th anniversary at the resort in November 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} His Luxor residency has made him one of the highest-paid entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip. Carrot Top's girlfriend, Amanda Hogan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His Luxor residency has made him one of the highest-paid entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip. Carrot Top's girlfriend, Amanda Hogan {{/usCountry}}

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Carrot Top has been dating Amanda Hogan since 2014. Hogan, born in August 1983, is a business owner and the founder of Any Thyme Catering, a catering and event-planning company, as per a profile from The US Sun. Her Instagram also promotes a home decor business called Studio One Workshop, and she has previously run a pottery and handmade tableware shop on Etsy.

The couple has largely kept their relationship private, though The Sun noted they likely met in Las Vegas, where Hogan's business is based.

Also read: Who is Brian Evans? Carrot Top suicide attempt leads to extortion allegations amid $2 million demand

Does Carrot Top have any children?

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No, Carrot Top does not have any children.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Carrot Top

Carrot Top is facing sexual misconduct allegations. A second accuser, Zachary Defazio, has come forward and backed claims made by singer Brian Evans.

Defazio alleged that he and Carrot Top exchanged explicit text messages and photos. The 25-year-old said he met Carrot Top on Grindr when he was 19. He also claimed that the comedian gave him alcohol when he was under the legal drinking age. Carrot Top has not admitted to these allegations.

Separately, Evans accused Thompson of sending him unsolicited footage showing an explicit act. The allegation has not been proven in court, according to Page Six.

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Evans made the claim in a lawsuit filed in Broward County in August. He is seeking to cancel a 2024 settlement with Thompson. Evans claims he did not have the mental capacity to agree to the settlement because of psychiatric injuries he says he suffered after the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy case update: Patrick Clancy's deleted Reddit posts reveal her alarming struggles before children’s deaths

Extortion allegations and legal battle with Brian Evans

Carrot Top's legal team has accused Brian Evans of trying to extort the comedian. They said Evans allegedly demanded large payments while threatening to release "false allegations" and "salacious materials," according to NBC News. Evans has said he previously performed as an opening act for Carrot Top's Las Vegas show.

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As per Page Six, Evans sent a video message to Thompson's legal team in May 2024. In the video, he said: “At some point, things are no longer about settling, okay?”

He also said, “I know how to file, and I know how to respond, and I especially know how to promote. So this is all up to you, all of you. You're on the wrong side of this. … But if this is the way you want it, this is the way it'll be.”

According to a September 3 Lake Mary Police Department report obtained by Page Six, Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, told police that Evans claimed to have a USB containing "sensitive contents of an explicit video." Bitman said Evans demanded $500,000 and allegedly threatened to send the material to tabloids if Thompson did not pay.

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Evans has denied threatening to post any video in exchange for a settlement. He said the footage in question had been deleted long ago as part of an earlier settlement.

Carrot Top's hospitalization

Carrot Top attempted suicide on September 18 and was hospitalized.

Luxor show was cancelled following the incident. A representative said in a statement, “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Carrot Top has since been released from the hospital following treatment, a representative confirmed to NBC News on Saturday.