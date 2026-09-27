Celeb Flynn trial: How and when did Ashley Flynn learn about husband's affair with Alleigha Botner? Shocking details out

The woman who allegedly had an 18-month affair with Caleb Flynn provided testimony regarding their clandestine relationship, the measures undertaken to conceal it, and the statements she claims Flynn made concerning his wife Ashley before her death.

Alleigha Botner recounted her relationship with Caleb Flynn, which developed over 18 months while he was married. She testified about the secrecy, her regrets, and Flynn's attitude towards his wife Ashley. (X)

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Alleigha Botner, 24, informed the jury that she became acquainted with Flynn during her tenure as a 21-year-old intern at the church both individuals attended. She testified that their association remained strictly professional until March 2024, at which point their cordial correspondence evolved into continuous daily communications.

Alleigha Botner and Caleb Flynn's affair

Botner stated that Flynn later disclosed romantic sentiments toward her and asserted that his marriage had effectively over.

Deep Dive How did Ashley Flynn find out about Caleb Flynn's affair with Alleigha Botner? Ashley Flynn discovered Caleb's affair in August 2025 by reviewing text messages while on a cruise celebrating their fifteenth wedding anniversary. What were Alleigha Botner's reasons for engaging in a relationship with a married man? Alleigha Botner acknowledged that her relationship with Caleb Flynn was wrong, despite it starting after he expressed disdain for his marriage and claimed it was effectively over. What impact did the affair have on Caleb and Ashley Flynn's daughters? Upon discovering the affair, their daughters expressed heartbreak and confusion, questioning why their father did not love their mother as much as she loved him.

Per Botner's account, Flynn expressed his disdain for Ashley and said that he continued the marriage solely for the sake of their two daughters.

Botner disclosed that her intimate relationship with Flynn commenced in May 2024 and persisted for approximately eighteen months. When questioned regarding her justification for engaging in a relationship with a married individual, Botner acknowledged it was wrong.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Did Caleb Flynn's mistress visit his wife Ashley Flynn’s parents after murder? All we know about Todd and Jill Smith Did Ashley Flynn know about husband's affair? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Did Caleb Flynn's mistress visit his wife Ashley Flynn’s parents after murder? All we know about Todd and Jill Smith Did Ashley Flynn know about husband's affair? {{/usCountry}}

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While their romantic relationship started in March 2024, Ashley Flynn learned about their affair in August 2025 after reviewing text messages during a cruise commemorating their fifteenth wedding anniversary.

They pair exchanged more than 100,000 text messages, averaging approximately 300 daily communications across iMessage, WhatsApp, and GroupMe to maintain privacy from others.

However, the relationship began to break following this incident. Botner made repeated requests for Flynn to end his marriage, which he consistently refused, citing his responsibility toward his two daughters, his professional position with his wife's family, and concerns about his public standing. When she gave a final ultimatum in January, she asked him to cease all communication with her.

Alleigha Botner testified

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Upon learning of Ashley's death, Botner reached out to Flynn via message, inquiring about the situation, his potential involvement, and whether the incident was real. Flynn did not reply to her messages, and she later removed these messages, according to her testimony.

She acknowledged that she provided false information to the FBI during her initial interview conducted on February 20.

She retained legal counsel and then came clean to the FBI on February 26, according to her testimony.