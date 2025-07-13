Central Texas on alert: Severe thunderstorm threat looms with flash flood risks tonight

People across central Texas, especially those in the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country need to be on high alert tonight. According to forecasters, there’s a serious risk of flash flooding from slow-moving thunderstorms that are expected to drop heavy rain over the same areas for hours. Crews in central Texas are digging through massive piles of debris, overturned vehicles and shattered homes as the search continues for victims of flash floods that killed more than 100 people over the Fourth of July weekend. Photographer: Eli Hartman/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Weather experts tracking satellite data said a weather system, or “vort center,” is slowly moving east through the Concho Valley and is set to reach the Hill Country overnight. This system is pulling in a lot of deep moisture from the south, especially in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Moisture levels are high, with some areas showing values between 1.5 and 1.75 inches, enough to fuel intense storms, according to Weather Prediction Centre.

Atmosphere holding energy known as CAPE

Meteorologists suggested that the atmosphere is holding an amount of energy, known as CAPE, anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500 J/kg, indicating storms that develop can reach very strong levels quite quickly. All of these factors in combination with a weak surface trough, a stalled front in the area, and increasing southerly flow at the surface will favor rounds of thunderstorms.

As the system moves east and tightens up later tonight, forecasters expect storms to grow stronger and more organised. They will likely stretch from southwest to northeast across central Texas. On top of that, this area will be sitting in the “right entrance” region of a high-level jet stream, which supports more rising air and storm growth.

Rain could fall fast at rates between 2 to 4 inches an hour in the heaviest storms. Forecast models, including HRRR and HREF guidance, support these rates.

As winds steering the storms will be weak and coming from just the right direction, storms may “train” — meaning they pass repeatedly over the same spots. That raises the risk for serious flash flooding.

4 to 6 inches of rainfall

By approximately 3 a.m. Central Time, parts of this area could see 4 to 6 inches of rainfall, with more expected into the early morning hours. This is hazardous, especially for anyone in flood-prone areas of the Hill Country, where flash flooding could become life-threatening later tonight.