Texas floods: 129 dead, 160 missing as rescue efforts continue amid new rain threats

More than a week after unprecedented floods wreaked havoc in Texas, officials in the region are still grappling with the scale of destruction. The Guadalupe River, swollen beyond historic levels, swept through homes, youth camps, and communities, leaving at least 129 people dead and over 160 missing, mostly from the Kerr county. Among the 129 deceased were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a renowned Christian summer camp for girls. Search crews continue with the grueling task of recovering the missing persons in Texas floods(AP)

According to USA Today, rescue teams, including hundreds of volunteers, out-of-state K-9 units, and swiftwater crews, have not been able to rescue anyone alive since July 4, the day of the flood.

Kerr County alone has reported 103 deaths, comprising of 67 adults and 36 children, as per the Joint Information Center data. Meanwhile, Travis County confirmed the toll in the region rose to nine.

Photographs of the scene show destroyed cabins, uprooted trees, and debris spread for miles, the USA Today report states.

Gov Abbott activates emergency response ahead of more storms

Even as Texas is recovering from the devastating floods, new weather threats are looming large over the area. Governor Greg Abbott, according to The Independent, has activated state emergency response resources ahead of more flash flood warnings for the July 12-13 weekend.

The Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM) has deployed swiftwater rescue boats from Texas A&M Task Force 1, with severe rainfall expected across Northwest Texas, the Big Country, Hill Country, and more.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Abbott said, “Texas continues to stand ready to deploy all necessary resources.” He thanked Arkansas, Wisconsin, California, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia for support including helicopters, drones, and K-9 units.

Questions mount over missed warning

A Washington Post investigation revealed that Kerr County failed to activate a critical public alert system which could have warned residents. The Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) during the catastrophic flooding of Guadalupe River on July 4 could have sent urgent alerts to every cellphone in the area. However, officials opted to use CodeRED, which sent notifications to those who registered for alerts. This led to delays in communication and inadequate warnings for residents who were likely asleep when floodwaters surged.

Quoting experts, the report stated that lack of timely alerts through IPAWS was a critical misstep in the county’s emergency response. Kerr County officials did not use the system until two and a half days after the flooding, Washington Post added.

The failure to activate IPAWS during the early hours of flood meant residents didn’t receive crucial, location-specific warnings which could have prompted them to act and potentially saved lives.

Donald Trump visits flood-ravaged Texas

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited Kerville on Friday to assess the damage caused by catastrophic flooding. Speaking about the devastation, Trump said it is “hard to believe” and added he has seen “a lot of bad ones”.

As per Reuters, during a round table discussion after touring Kerr County, Trump praised both Gov Abbott and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their response and said they did an “incredible job”.

FAQs

How many people are missing after the Texas floods?

As of July 12, over 160 people remain missing, mostly in Kerr County.

Why was there no warning before the flood?

Kerr County did not activate its mobile public alert system, which may have saved lives. Officials have not explained the decision.

How many people died at Camp Mystic?

At least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic died in the flood.

What areas are at risk from upcoming storms?

According to the National Weather Service, Northwest Texas, West Texas, North Texas, the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Hill Country are at risk for more flash flooding.