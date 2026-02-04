What happened to Channing Tatum? Magic Mike actor hospitalised due to serious injury

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in,” reads the caption of Tatum’s post.

In a monochrome post on Instagram early Wednesday morning, Tatum posted a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown while lying on a medical bed.

Channing Tatum , the 45-year-old actor known for his roles in Magic Mike and various other critically acclaimed films, has announced that he is currently in the hospital for shoulder surgery due to a serious injury.

Channing Tatum shares update on surgery Tatum shared X-ray images on his Instagram Stories that displayed a separated shoulder, one of which clearly showed a surgical screw, as per the Us Weekly,

The star of Roofman did not clarify the circumstances or timing of the injury, but his social media post elicited concern and support from both fans and fellow actors.

Although there has been much speculation regarding a possible connection between the injury and physical challenges encountered on set, including previously reported injuries during the filming of projects like “Avengers: Doomsday,” Tatum and his representatives have not confirmed any direct association.

An official timeline regarding his recovery or the potential impact of the surgery on his forthcoming projects has not been disclosed.

Channing Tatum injury: Fans express support Meanwhile, several fans expressed their support for Tatum on his Instagram post. “Hope you are okay. Sending you love & positive vibes,” one person wrote. Another stated: “I'm sorry about what happened, I hope it's not serious.”

“You got this. Overcoming obstacles is your superpower. Sending you so much love and thinking of you always. Speedy recovery,” a third person commented.

Before posting his surgery photo, the star last updated his social media account 10 days ago, sharing images from Magic Mike Live, the theatrical adaptation of the successful film in which Tatum portrayed a male stripper.