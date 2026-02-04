Edit Profile
    What happened to Channing Tatum? Magic Mike actor hospitalised due to serious injury

    Actor Channing Tatum, known for Magic Mike, is hospitalized for shoulder surgery after a serious injury.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 8:26 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Channing Tatum, the 45-year-old actor known for his roles in Magic Mike and various other critically acclaimed films, has announced that he is currently in the hospital for shoulder surgery due to a serious injury.

    Channing Tatum, the 45-year-old actor, announced he is undergoing shoulder surgery due to a serious injury. He shared a hospital photo on Instagram, highlighting his resolve to face this challenge. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Channing Tatum, the 45-year-old actor, announced he is undergoing shoulder surgery due to a serious injury. He shared a hospital photo on Instagram, highlighting his resolve to face this challenge. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    In a monochrome post on Instagram early Wednesday morning, Tatum posted a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown while lying on a medical bed.

    “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in,” reads the caption of Tatum’s post.

    Channing Tatum shares update on surgery

    Tatum shared X-ray images on his Instagram Stories that displayed a separated shoulder, one of which clearly showed a surgical screw, as per the Us Weekly,

    The star of Roofman did not clarify the circumstances or timing of the injury, but his social media post elicited concern and support from both fans and fellow actors.

    Although there has been much speculation regarding a possible connection between the injury and physical challenges encountered on set, including previously reported injuries during the filming of projects like “Avengers: Doomsday,” Tatum and his representatives have not confirmed any direct association.

    An official timeline regarding his recovery or the potential impact of the surgery on his forthcoming projects has not been disclosed.

    Channing Tatum injury: Fans express support

    Meanwhile, several fans expressed their support for Tatum on his Instagram post. “Hope you are okay. Sending you love & positive vibes,” one person wrote. Another stated: “I'm sorry about what happened, I hope it's not serious.”

    “You got this. Overcoming obstacles is your superpower. Sending you so much love and thinking of you always. Speedy recovery,” a third person commented.

    Before posting his surgery photo, the star last updated his social media account 10 days ago, sharing images from Magic Mike Live, the theatrical adaptation of the successful film in which Tatum portrayed a male stripper.

    Channing Tatum family: All on girlfriend. ex-wife and daughter

    Tatum is in a relationship with Australian model Inka Williams, 26, who is nearly 20 years younger than him. He is father to a 12-year-old daughter named Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, whom he met while filming the 2006 movie Step Up.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

