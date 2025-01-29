‘I don't’ believe you'; Charlamagne the God rejects Ramaswamy's DOGE exit claim, predicts Musk will ‘crash and burn it’

Charlamagne the God had a heated conversation with Vivek Ramaswamy over his abrupt departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in which he prophesied that Elon Musk will “crash and burn” it. Charlamagne the God rejected Ramaswamy's assertion and even said some harsher words for DOGE and its head Musk(X)

This comes as Ramaswamy, 39, left the new agency DOGE, which he was supposed to co-lead with Musk under Donald Trump's administration. The former presidential contender has now decided to run for governor of Ohio in 2026.

During Ramaswamy's appearance on Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning, the host asked, “What happened with DOGE? Did you get pushed out? Did you get fired?”

The DOGE that Elon desired, according to Ramaswamy, had a “slightly different vision from where we started to where we landed.”

He attempted to explain that Musk preferred a “technology-first approach,” while he wanted to eliminate the bloated administrative bureaucracy.

He further claimed that the duo arrived at a decision mutually and he has been committed to the path of likely running for Ohio governor for a long time.

When Ramaswamy mentioned that he shares good relationship with Musk, Charlamagne asked him a sharp question: “Do you think you were pushed out of DOGE because Trump rolled back the DEI initiatives?”

The biotech entrepreneur stressed that the two had a “different vision on an approach,” adding that “there’s no right or wrong answer”.

Charlamagne tha God rejects Ramaswamy remarks about DOGE exit

The radio broadcaster rejected Ramaswamy's assertion and even said some harsher words for DOGE and its head Musk. “I hear you, Vivek. I don't believe you. I think you either got pushed out or you know that it's going to implode.”

“I think that you know Elon is gon' crash and burn it, and you're a smart guy, and you said, 'You know what, let me get out of Dodge and go do my governor Ohio thing',” he added.

Ramaswamy denied his claims, insisting that “We're all on good terms.”

Refusing to speak for anybody else, he said that they were supportive of his desire to run for the seat of Ohio Governor.