Vivek Ramaswamy reveals if Elon Musk was behind his DOGE exit; ‘Well, the reality is…’

Vivek Ramaswamy finally opened up about his sudden exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the newly created department under Donald Trump administration. The Indian-American biotech entrepreneur was supposed to run the department with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson walks with Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who is carrying his son X Æ A-Xii, as they walk to a meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, (AP)

In an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, 39-year-old Ramaswamy hinted at a potential candidacy for state government, as it is widely anticipated that he will declare his intention to run for governor of Ohio.

Watters asked Ramaswamy what exactly happened, quipping that he was quitting DOGE “after like three Scaramuccis,” as it was earlier reported that Musk wanted him to leave. Trump's White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci's incredibly brief 11-day term serves as the basis for the unit of measurement known as “Scaramuccis.”

“Well, the reality is, I'm pursuing an elected office very shortly. We will have an announcement soon,” Ramaswamy answered.

Difference of opinion between Ramaswamy and Musk

On being asked about the reports that he and Musk were not getting along, he said, “I think that's incorrect, but what I would say is, we had different and complementary approaches.”

Watters also directly questioned Ramaswamy on whether Musk had fired him.

“It's - no, we had a mutual discussion,” he responded, adding that “And I think I wish him well.”

He further explained that he was focused on “legislative-based approach”, while the Tesla CEO was more leaned towards “technology approach”. Ramaswamy then called Musk the best person to lead that technology.

Ramaswamy on Ohio campaign

The biotech entrepreneur also hinted at a campaign for governor of that state by mentioning that he was travelling to the Buckeye State on Monday night.

Stressing that people are currently moving to Florida or Texas from New York or California, he remarked, “I think places like Ohio should be where they're headed in the next couple of decades.”