Charles Medina charged over Hannah Rapp's death: 5 things about man who hit boxer with car in Brazos County

Charles Medina was charged over the death of boxer Hannah Rapp in Brazos County, Texas. Rapp, 26, was on her cycle when Medina passed her and another cyclist by in his vehicle. He then stopped, backed up and hit one of the cyclists.

Charles Medina has been arrested and charged with manslaughter over the death of boxer Hannah Rapp. (Brazos County Detention Center)

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Authorities responded to a major crash at the 23000 block of FM 159 just before 10am on Saturday, July 18. Though Rapp got medical attention at the scene and was transported to a hospital nearby, she died there later.

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The Brazos County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the case. “During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Charles Medina, had passed two bicyclists traveling along FM 159. After passing the bicyclists, Mr. Medina stopped his vehicle, reversed, and struck one of the cyclists. At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and review all available information,” authorities said.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Charles Medina, who's been charged over Hannah Rapp's death. Charles Medina: 5 things to know Charles Eric Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was taken to Brazos County Detention Center without incident, the sheriff's office shared in their statement. Medina was born on March 4, 1995, as per the detention center records. He is from Navasota, Texas and the ZIP code is 77868, as per the records. Medina has been described as a white male, six feet in height, and weighing 175 lbs (79.3 kg). The records state Medina has black hair and brown eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Charles Medina, who's been charged over Hannah Rapp's death. Charles Medina: 5 things to know Charles Eric Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was taken to Brazos County Detention Center without incident, the sheriff's office shared in their statement. Medina was born on March 4, 1995, as per the detention center records. He is from Navasota, Texas and the ZIP code is 77868, as per the records. Medina has been described as a white male, six feet in height, and weighing 175 lbs (79.3 kg). The records state Medina has black hair and brown eyes. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the detention center records, no bond has been set in Medina's case after he was booked on July 18.

It was the sheriff's office that identified Rapp as the victim, and they wrote “The Brazos County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Rapp during this difficult time.”

Several people reacted to the news of Hannah Rapp's demise. “This is such a huge loss for our community, for the boxing world, but mostly for all who love her. Horribly, devastatingly tragic. I’m praying for all who are grieving. Rest easy, champ,” one wrote. Another added “Oh no, that’s so sad. I just saw her at Reggie’s gas station before the incident. I just can’t believe she’s gone. Rest in peace, Hannah.”

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Meanwhile, another wondered why Medina was not charged with murder. “I dont understand why it says manslaughter? This POS murdered her!,” they wrote. However, authorities have not shared a motive for why Medina decided to hit the cyclists with his vehicle.