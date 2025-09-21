Search
Charlie Kirk funeral: When will Trump, Vance, and Erika Kirk speak at Glendale State Farm Stadium?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 09:45 pm IST

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Erika Kirk are among the featured speakers at the memorial service honoring Charlie Kirk.

Mourners are gathering at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this morning for a memorial service honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The program is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (2:00 p.m. EDT).

Attendees gather in the stands as media set up ahead of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.(Getty Images via AFP)
President Donald Trump is among the featured speakers and is expected to deliver his remarks early in the program, likely within the first 30 to 45 minutes following opening prayers and family tributes. He will be joined by Vice President J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, in paying tribute to Kirk's life and legacy.

Confirmed speakers

Erika Kirk (Kirk's widow and new Turning Point USA CEO)

President Donald Trump

Vice President J.D. Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor (Turning Point USA President)

Speaking to reporters before departing Washington, D.C. for Arizona, President Trump said, "We're going to celebrate the life of a great man today. That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So we'll have a very interesting day, very tough day."

"We want to look at it as a time of healing."

Vice President J.D. Vance posted a tribute on X ahead of the memorial.

“Last week, we brought my dear friend Charlie Kirk home one last time. Today, we return to Arizona to remember Charlie and honour his sacrifice. May he eternally rest in peace, and may God watch over Erika and their beautiful children,” he wrote.

