Charlie Kirk funeral: Glendale sees heavy traffic, hundreds walking to State Farm Stadium | Watch viral videos

Traffic jams in Glendale are creating delays as thousands of people are arriving at State Farm Stadium for the Charlie Kirk memorial service on Sunday morning.

Westbound Interstate 10 and northbound Loop 101 approaching Glendale Avenue are both experiencing slow traffic, Arizona's Family reported.

Cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation show the lengthy queue of cars in the outside lane.

Pedestrians must cross Glendale Avenue between slow-moving automobiles in order to get to the stadium. At around 7:40 a.m., the stadium's doors opened.

On September 19, Peoria Police (AZ) warned public against the traffic. “This Sunday, the funeral service for Mr. Charlie Kirk will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Due to the expected large attendance and the significance of this event, traffic around the stadium and nearby area will likely experience considerable delays.”

Meanwhile, several people shared videos and pictures of the Sunday traffic on X, with one saying: “Alright guys, I am in Glendale, 3:32 am, cops are thick, squad car every corner, megaphones blaring, keep moving parking opens at 5, traffic is thick, people walking in from every angle. I am taking a quick nap before I blend in for parking. “We are coming Charlie”.”

Glendale Police Department alerts drivers

The Glendale Police Department has declared the following road restrictions that would affect drivers:

In the area between 99th and 91st Avenues, Cardinals Way is blocked. On and off ramps for Loop 101 are closed.

The intersection of 95th and 91st Avenues is where Maryland Avenue is blocked. Ramps on Loop 101 are closed.

99th Avenue is blocked between Glendale Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

There is a closure between 95th and 93rd Avenue between Maryland Avenue and Entertainment Boulevard.

The Glendale Police Department reported that Bethany Home Road, between 63rd and 67th Avenue, is also blocked due to a significant head-on collision. The stadium is around four kilometers away from the crash site.

In critical condition, one motorist was taken to a hospital after being rescued. A second individual with less serious injuries was also rushed to the hospital. The route will be stopped for "some time" due to the ongoing probe.