Charlie Kirk named TPUSA successor days before death: ‘Big blow to Candace Owens…’

Charlie Kirk reportedly named his preferred successor at Turning Point USA just weeks before his assassination. The Daily Mail cited social media accounts and videos to report that the conservative activist was at a private donor retreat in Aspen, Colorado, in August 2025 when he answered a question about his plan, in case something happened to him. As expected, Kirk named his wife Erika as the one he trusts to carry his mission forward.

Candace Owens (R) has been clashing with Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, since the TPUSA founder's death(File Photos)

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“What a great question,” Kirk reportedly responded before explaining his vision for TPUSA’s future leadership.“I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA if something happens to me. Erika would do a great job,” he said during the gathering.

Read More: ‘Apologize to Erika Kirk!' Pete Davidson torched online over 'vile' Charlie Kirk joke during Kevin Hart roast

Donor retreat comments resurface

The remarks gained renewed attention months after Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. Eight days later, TPUSA’s board unanimously voted to appoint Erika Kirk as the organization’s new CEO.

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{{^usCountry}} The Aspen retreat footage has never been publicly released, though Daily Mail reported it reviewed the full recording and spoke with multiple donors who were allegedly present during the event. Several attendees reportedly told the outlet they clearly remembered Kirk naming Erika as his preferred successor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aspen retreat footage has never been publicly released, though Daily Mail reported it reviewed the full recording and spoke with multiple donors who were allegedly present during the event. Several attendees reportedly told the outlet they clearly remembered Kirk naming Erika as his preferred successor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One board member said: “The board already knew what the plan was because they talked about it with Charlie, everybody knew.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One board member said: “The board already knew what the plan was because they talked about it with Charlie, everybody knew.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another donor claimed the succession discussion immediately stood out because of prior private conversations with Kirk regarding security concerns and threats against conservative figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another donor claimed the succession discussion immediately stood out because of prior private conversations with Kirk regarding security concerns and threats against conservative figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Why Erika's tribute to Charlie Kirk was so special - from ‘defending liberty’ to ‘blueprint’ Candace Owens questions authenticity of recording {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Why Erika's tribute to Charlie Kirk was so special - from ‘defending liberty’ to ‘blueprint’ Candace Owens questions authenticity of recording {{/usCountry}}

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Despite those accounts, Owens has publicly questioned the legitimacy of the audio played during TPUSA’s AmericaFest convention introducing Erika as CEO.

“The more I listen to it, the more AI it sounds,” Owens said on her podcast. She has repeatedly demanded the public release of the full Aspen retreat video.

“Why won’t they release the video? Surely, if they captured the audio they have the video,” Owens wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The claim made is that at an Aspen retreat weeks before his death, Charlie answered a donor who asked ‘what would happen if you died’ to which he replied that he would want Erika to take over. I would like to see the video of that.”

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Owens later added: “Precisely. It would certainly go a long way is dispelling the narrative that Erika wanted his position for herself. Seems like an easy PR win to release the footage."

Read More: Candace Owens revives conflict with Erika Kirk over Charlie Kirk's alleged audio before death: ‘Release the video’

TPUSA refuses to release Aspen footage

Turning Point officials have declined to publicly release the video, arguing donor privacy must be protected.

“We never release investor videos to protect the privacy of those present at those gatherings, and we are not changing that policy now,” a Turning Point representative told Daily Mail.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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