Charlie Kirk's old assassination tweet surfaces as Cole Allen's manifesto revealed; Erika Kirk breaks down

The aftermath of the shocking shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) continues to unravel as Charlie Kirk's old tweet resurfaces, referencing “assassination culture” alongside the suspect, Cole Allen's manifesto.

The WHCD shooting has reignited discussions on 'assassination culture' as Charlie Kirk's old tweet resurfaces amid Cole Allen's manifesto. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

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Meanwhile, Erika Kirk, the widow of Chrlie Kirk, who was present at the event, was seen in distress after the shooting scare, saying, “I just want to go home,” as chaos unfolded at the Washington Hilton.

Read more: WH shooting: Trump slams ‘ridiculous’ ballroom lawsuit by woman walking her dog: Who is Alison K. Hoagland?

Old tweet from Charlie Kirk references rise in “assassination culture”

As details of the incident and the suspect began emerging, social media users resurfaced a one-year-old post from Charlie Kirk in which he warned about a growing “assassination culture.” In the post, Kirk cited polling claims suggesting a segment of liberals viewed violence against figures like Trump and Elon Musk as “justified.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kirk wrote the tweet in reference to the assassination of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare by Luigi Mangione. He wrote, “In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirk wrote the tweet in reference to the assassination of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare by Luigi Mangione. He wrote, “In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The WHCD shooting suspect, Cole Allen, is also a resident of California, where he worked as a teacher and attended college. He was a member of "The Wide Awakes" and is thought to have been present in a "No Kings" demonstration in California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WHCD shooting suspect, Cole Allen, is also a resident of California, where he worked as a teacher and attended college. He was a member of "The Wide Awakes" and is thought to have been present in a "No Kings" demonstration in California. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kirk further blamed the left in the tweet and wrote, “The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirk further blamed the left in the tweet and wrote, “The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He called the left-wingers a “ticking time bomb” and wrote, “This is the natural outgrowth of left-wing protest culture tolerating violence and mayhem for years on end. The cowardice of local prosecutors and school officials have turned the left into a ticking time bomb.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He called the left-wingers a “ticking time bomb” and wrote, “This is the natural outgrowth of left-wing protest culture tolerating violence and mayhem for years on end. The cowardice of local prosecutors and school officials have turned the left into a ticking time bomb.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Kash Patel's GF gives verdict on Cole Allen's manifesto as FBI boss faces firing calls after WHCD shooting

Erika Kirk breaks down after the incident

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Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25 at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET, a video that has gone viral online shows Erika Kirk being led out of the event in tears.

In the video, which was posted on social media, she appears to be in distress. She kept saying, "I just want to go home," while crying.

The incident has drawn attention, particularly because her husband, Trump backer Charlie Kirk, was also the victim of the same “assassination culture” he references in his tweet and was shot and killed last year while giving a speech at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Erika Kirk has since taken the reins of his organization TPUSA and has assumed the position of the CEO.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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