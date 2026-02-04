ChatGPT down: Thousands report outage with OpenAI's chatbot; ‘unable to load conversation’

Thousands of users in the United States are reporting an outage with OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, on Down Detector on Wednesday morning. As of this writing, more than 15,000 users are reporting that they are getting “conversation not loading” error with ChatGPT.

The ChatGPT logo is seen here. OpenAI is planning to show advertisements to users who avail of the free version (Representational) (REUTERS)