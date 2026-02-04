Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ChatGPT down: Thousands report outage with OpenAI's chatbot; ‘unable to load conversation’

    Thousands reported a ChatGPT outage Wednesday in the US, with over 14,000 Down Detector complaints citing “conversation not loading” errors.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 11:16 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Thousands of users in the United States are reporting an outage with OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, on Down Detector on Wednesday morning. As of this writing, more than 15,000 users are reporting that they are getting “conversation not loading” error with ChatGPT.

    The ChatGPT logo is seen here. OpenAI is planning to show advertisements to users who avail of the free version (Representational) (REUTERS)
    The ChatGPT logo is seen here. OpenAI is planning to show advertisements to users who avail of the free version (Representational) (REUTERS)

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/ChatGPT Down: Thousands Report Outage With OpenAI's Chatbot; ‘unable To Load Conversation’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes