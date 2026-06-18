Chester shooting update: Multiple people shot near Uno Pizzeria and Grill on Widener campus; scary visuals emerge

Multiple people were shot in Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. As per the police, the incident took place in the Providence Avenue area near Uno Pizzeria and Grill on Widener University's campus, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The victims of the Chester shooting were reportedly moved to nearby hospitals to receive treatment. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Chester Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident.

According to 6ABC, four people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. What led to the shooting remains unclear and there's no details about the suspect out yet.

Amid this, several people shared visuals from the scene of the shooting in Chester.

Chester, Pennsylvania shooting: Scary visuals emerge

Photos and videos from the scene of the shooting were shared online. A news aggregator page noted “Multiple people were shot at/near Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Chester, Pennsylvania, police say.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another page shared a map where the shooting had taken place. “UNITS ON SCENE REQUESTING EMS FOR FOUR VICTIMS SHOT AT THE UNO PIZZERIA & GRILL. ONE FEMALE SHOT IN THE UPPER BODY AND ONE 17-YEAR-OLD MALE SHOT TO THE CHEST,” it noted, though this information could not be officially verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another page shared a map where the shooting had taken place. “UNITS ON SCENE REQUESTING EMS FOR FOUR VICTIMS SHOT AT THE UNO PIZZERIA & GRILL. ONE FEMALE SHOT IN THE UPPER BODY AND ONE 17-YEAR-OLD MALE SHOT TO THE CHEST,” it noted, though this information could not be officially verified. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to reports, cops responded to the scene after they got multiple 911 calls from the Chester neighborhood. Local reports indicated massive police presence in the parking lot of a business along the 1500 block of Providence Street.

Also Read | LAPD dog shooting: GoFundMe for Jameson raises whopping amount, surpasses target, ‘Hit astronomical numbers’

Chester shooting: Reactions pour in

Meanwhile, people reacted to the news of the shooting in Chester. “1516 Providence Ave in Chester for the shooting. 4 people shot,” one person remarked on Facebook. Another added “Chester check your folks 3 shot at Uno.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A local expressed sadness over the shooting and said “So sad the city is falling apart, my thoughts and prayers are with the ones that are injured and their families, stay strong and safe!!”. Yet another added “What makes the situation worse is Crozer Chester is no longer right down the street from there. That would have been a quick two minute trip to the hospital. Praying for the victims.”

An individual also remarked “Omg this is terrible, another act of violence and it's heartbreaking, when will it end, it's time to take a stand for peace!!”

A local page on X added “Massive police response near Uno Pizzeria & Grill adjacent to the campus of Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, following a reported multi-victim shooting. Initial reports indicate at least 4 people were struck by gunfire, including a 17-year-old male reportedly shot in the chest and a female suffering an upper-body gunshot wound. Multiple EMS units responded and victims have been transported to local hospitals.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. No suspect information or arrests have been announced. Chester Police are actively investigating,” it further said. However, there's no official confirmation of the nature of injuries or details on the victims.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON