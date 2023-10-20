Chicago art professor who referred to Israelis as ‘pigs’ apologises

Chicago art professor who received flak for using derogatory words like "pigs", "savages", " Very very bad people" to refer to Israelis, has apologised. On Tuesday, associate professor for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Dr. Mika Tosca had made the following hate filled post on Instagram.

Mika Tosca(X(formerly Twitter)/@StopAntisemites)

“Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. The propaganda has been downright evil. After the past week, if your eyes aren’t open to the crimes against humanity that Israel is committing and has committed for decades, and will continue to commit, then I suggest you open them. It’s disgusting and grotesque. May they all rot in hell,” Tosca had written.

In her apology on Wednesday, the professor expressed regret for hurting the sentiments of Israelis. She also empathised with the terrorism faced by the Israelis.

"I am deeply sorry for writing what I wrote, and for hurting many people with my words, and I am especially sorry to Israeli people that I broadly placed at fault for the war. You did not – and do not – deserve that, and I was wrong to post what I posted," read the apology from Tosca.

The apology comes in the wake of widespread condemnation of Tosca's comments. Netizens were quite furious with her for the abusive rant against Israelis. Some social media users had even demanded Tosca to be fired from her job.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, IDF have continued their offensive against the terror network in the Gaza strip region. Several leaders of terror group Hamas have been killed. During the course of action, Israel is also facing attacks in its territory.

Recently, US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak visited Israel to take stock of the situation. World leaders want to ensure that the ongoing war doesn't spiral out of control leading to the involvement of several countries.

