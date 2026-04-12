Chick-fil-A shooting in Union, New Jersey: Many injured in mass shooting; scary videos emerge

A mass shooting took place at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey on Saturday, reportedly leaving one dead and many injured as per RLS Media. The incident reportedly took place at the location along Route 22 around 8:40pm.

A heavy police presence was seen after the shooting at Chick Fil A in Union Township, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident where multiple shots were fired inside or near the place which is said to have been crowded at the time, the local news outlet added.

Many people rushed to safety as the shots rang out, causing panic at the time. As per the report at least six people were shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to nearby hospitals to receive treatment. Their condition remains unknown.

Also Read | What happened at Birkdale Village? Shooting feared in Huntersville, North Carolina; videos show massive police presence

Union County Prosecutor’s Office is in charge of the investigation. Authorities have not given details of the suspect or shared a possible motive of the shooting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Scary visuals from the scene showed massive police presence in front of the Chick-fil-A at Union Township. Chick-fil-A shooting: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scary visuals from the scene showed massive police presence in front of the Chick-fil-A at Union Township. Chick-fil-A shooting: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One video showed many police cars parked in front of the establishment with their lights on. “Multiple people have been shot at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One video showed many police cars parked in front of the establishment with their lights on. “Multiple people have been shot at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added “Looks like a shooting at Chick-fil-A in Union Large Fire Police EMS and Paramedic Response.”

It showed vehicles moving at a slow pace with massive police presence up ahead.

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at Chick-fil-A. One remarked on Facebook “does anyone know what happened?? Prayers for everyone involved I saw those poor workers running down route 22 in fear.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added “We just passed it…Praying for that victims and loved ones.” Yet another remarked “This is sad, and people always wonder why certain companies don’t want to open up here in NJ.”

A page on X re-shared a video from the incident and added “Heavy police, fire, and EMS response on scene. Details on victims and suspect still emerging—stay safe and avoid the area.”

The incident also left many people sending ‘prayers’ for those involved. A person who used to live in Union Township recalled how they'd frequent the fast-food chain outlet there. “That was my go to when I lived there,” they said on Facebook.

Another shared a close shave, commenting the incident took place ‘close to that time we were passing by there and my teen son was begging us to stop to get some sauce there'. They added “My heart goes out to all those who were injured or deceased.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON