Chick-fil-A shooter: 5 things to know as dramatic video shows masked gunman fleeing New Jersey restaurant

Several people were shot within a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Union, New Jersey, on Saturday, stated local media referencing authorities.

Shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey, left several people injured. Dashcam footage reveals a masked man with a gun escaping, while employees were confined inside.

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Dramatic dashcam footage captured by @ghazish_ depicts a masked man running away from the restaurant while brandishing a handgun. Several other people can be seen escaping through the parking lot. The video has no voice.

Citing witnesses, ABC7 New York reported that several employees sustained injuries during the shooting, and multiple suspects were observed wearing masks.Also Read: Mark Carney mocks Trump with whiskey joke amid trade tension: 'Anyone had any…

Chick-fil-A shooting in New Jersey: 5 things to know as dramatic footage captures panic

The video also shows terrified clients as several masked gunmen allegedly invaded the restaurant, breached the counter area, and discharged numerous round, NY Post reported. At least six persons sustained gunshot wounds during the tragic shooting, which included several staff members at the establishment located on Route 22, as per The Post. The incident took place shortly before 9 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located on Route 22 in Union, with some employees allegedly remaining inside as Union County police investigate the area, according to reports from WABC and CBS New York. However, the area has now been secured. A man, whose girlfriend is employed at the establishment, informed CBS that a gang of masked individuals burst in and discharged several rounds after gaining access behind the counter. “I got an unconscious witness. I’ve got one shot in the face … and I have at least two in the leg,” a 911 dispatcher can be heard stating in audio acquired by CBS News New York.

Family members narrate horror

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{{^usCountry}} According to family members, frightened employees were confined within the restaurant while law enforcement conducted their investigations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to family members, frightened employees were confined within the restaurant while law enforcement conducted their investigations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The father of one staff member rushed to the restaurant after receiving a distressing call from his son, according to ABC7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father of one staff member rushed to the restaurant after receiving a distressing call from his son, according to ABC7. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Upon his arrival, he described the environment as resembling a “war zone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon his arrival, he described the environment as resembling a “war zone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Lyft driver named Martin recounted hearing at least seven gunshots as he passed by while completing a nearby trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Lyft driver named Martin recounted hearing at least seven gunshots as he passed by while completing a nearby trip. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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