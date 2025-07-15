Chick-fil-A launches Code Moo Game for free food reward this summer, Here's how to grab it

Chick-fil-A customers across the United States will have a new chance to win complimentary menu items by taking part in the interactive Code Moo digital game. The Code Moo digital game from Chick-fil-A will be available until August 4.

The fast-food business has announced that it has launched a series of weekly activities that can be accessed through the Chick-fil-A mobile app. These activities offer gamers the opportunity to win free food rewards, such as medium waffle fries, chocolate chunk cookies, and 5-count chicken nuggets.

In the United States, Chick-fil-A keeps on leading the quick-service chicken market, making more money per store than any of its rivals. Based on a 2024 franchise disclosure statement, independent Chick-fil-A sites made between $9.3 million and $9.4 million year on average.

Also Read: Is Fortnite down? All about sever outage, exciting new Update 36.20 and bug fixes

How Chick-fil-A customers can participate in Code Moo

The Code Moo digital campaign from Chick-fil-A is a part of a larger trend in which American fast food companies use gamified experiences and mobile platforms to boost digital sales and customer engagement during the cutthroat summer hospitality season.

In an industry where menu costs are growing and customer expectations are changing, many rival restaurants are finding that in-app promos and similar digital reward programs are essential tools for retaining customers.

The Chick-fil-A app is the only way to access the Chick-fil-A Code Moo game.

After registering, customers are asked to accompany Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots, the animated cows, on an adventure to sneak into Circus Burger's headquarters and finish interactive tasks. After completing a mission, patrons can use a digital coupon for a free menu item at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chick-fil-A launches ‘Udder Chaos’

Chick-fil-A unveiled “Udder Chaos,” an animated video that followed the three cow characters on a brand-new journey inside Circus Burger headquarters, as part of their summer promotion

The Code Moo digital game from Chick-fil-A will be available until August 4. Through the Chick-fil-A app, consumers will have new opportunities every week until the campaign's closure to acquire complimentary menu items.