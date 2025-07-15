Is Fortnite down? All about sever outage, exciting new Update 36.20 and bug fixes

Fortnite's is scheduled to go down on Tuesday, July 15 at 1 a.m. PDT, 4 a.m. EDT, and 9 a.m. BST. According to a recent X post from @FortniteStatus, this timeframe corresponds with the outages of updates 36.10 and 35.10. Updates usually last for two to three hours on average lately. The most recent Fortnite update is almost ready to be released, and there will likely be a ton of unannounced stuff.

The dedicated Fortnite developers have been enjoying some much-needed relaxation since June thanks to Epic Games' summer break, and the typical player was probably unaware of it. Fans were more than happy when Blitz Royale mode and Squid Grounds Reload took over, but there is still a lot more to come.

In addition to a number of much-needed bug patches to keep the game functioning properly, the upcoming Fortnite update is expected to add new content.

Fortnite: Patch 36.20; Here's what we know about exciting new update

On X, leaker Shiina has already speculated on possible additions to the update. According to reports, the update would add new Battle Royale content. You should anticipate the following:

New Surprise Collaborations

- Live Event Files (OG Rocket Launch)

- FREE Collab Car (Batmobile, Fantasticar?)

- FREE Pickaxe just for logging in

- Possible deadmau5 collaboration

- Fortress of Solitude POI added

- New Luminary Hypatia Pack

- New Blitz Royale Week Themes

- More Leaks for the Companions Feature

- Potentially more leaks for C6S4

- New ICON Emotes added to files

- Old Collabs updated for shop return

- And even more!!

Given how long many creators have been away from the game, it's a actually a short list. The upcoming update will include additional fixes as the Epic Games team works to resume its progress.