Who is Joseph Seiders? Pornographers drummer arrested for child pornography, filming in Chick-fil-A bathroom

Joseph Paul Seiders, best known as the drummer for indie rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested and charged with multiple offences related to child pornography, following a troubling series of incidents in Palm Desert, California. Joseph Paul Seiders' mugshot.(Riverside County Sheriff)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation began on April 7, when deputies were dispatched to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Coachella Valley after receiving a call about a “suspicious circumstance.” When officers arrived, they were met by an 11-year-old boy who alleged that an unknown man had recorded him with a cell phone while he was using the restroom.

Just two days later, deputies were called back to the same location after a report from an employee, who said a man was seen “entering and exiting the restroom with juvenile males” on multiple occasions. The suspect was quickly identified as 44-year-old Joseph Seiders, who was taken into custody at the scene.

Who is Joseph Seiders?

Since joining The New Pornographers during the mid-2010s, Seiders emerged as a passionate band member by performing live duties that included drums on one hand and supporting vocals and keyboards on the other hand. He had already performed alongside Emitt Rhodes as well as Juliana Hatfield and Neko Case and multiple other artists..

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders—and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions,” The New Pornographers said in a statement, per Pitchfork.

Following Seiders' arrest, authorities served search warrants for Seiders’ residence, vehicle, and cell phone. Investigators reportedly found digital evidence that not only confirmed the boy’s allegations but also revealed additional crimes, including the possession of child pornography.

Seiders was booked into the John Benoit Detention Centre in Indio and now faces several charges, including possession of child pornography, annoying or molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy. He is currently awaiting his court appearance, which is scheduled for April 22.