Chick-fil-A changes its waffle fries recipe, customers say ‘switch it back’

Chick-fil-A has left its customers split after changing the recipe of a fan-favourite menu item. The fast-food giant recently announced a small but significant change to its waffle fries recipe. While the company made the decision in good faith, its customers are not too keen on the change. Chick-fil-A's new waffle fries recipe leaves customers split

The fast food chain recently announced in a statement that it has made a “slight adjustment” to its Waffle Potato Fries recipe. Chick-fil-A claimed that despite the change, the beloved fries will offer the “same great taste.” With the addition of pea starch to the recipe, the popular fries will now “stay crispier, longer.”

Chick-fil-A also explained in the statement that it adheres to “stringent food safety procedures,” adding that the “new recipe doesn’t contain any of the nine major allergens.” While the company made the change to improve the taste of the fries, customers did not feel the same way.

Shortly after the new recipe debuted in Chick-fil-A restaurants, customers took to social media to share their not-so-kind reviews. Popular food YouTuber Daym Drops called the “improved” waffle fries “dumb basic.”

“We've been here before, I'm talking about dumb basic,” Drops said in his review video shared on Instagram. “I'm talking about old Ugg boots, leaning to the side, making their way to Starbucks basic. This right here is take all the makeup off basic.”

A customer expressed concerns about tasting the “peaness” in new fries. “Looks like Chick-Fil-A is adding pea starch to their waffle fries to make them crispier and I’m not sure how I feel about it. I’m all for crispy fries as long as I don’t taste the peaness,” they said on X.

One more begged the company to switch back to the original recipe, saying, “Chick-fil-A new fries are horrible. Please switch back!” “Bro, Chick-fil-A wack especially the fries or whatever! Tried it for the first the other day and I regret it,” wrote a third.

Yet another user added, “Please, please, please change the recipe to your waffle fried back. You have added the one thing that my son who loves Chick-fil-A is deathly allergic to. Pea powder. He’s allergic to all legumes and chickpeas and peas. Please don’t take his fries away!!!”