National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter: Here's what's open and closed on January 9

Joe Biden declared January 9 a National Day of Mourning in honour of Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100. The commander-in-chief has called on the Americans to gather “in their respective places of worship” to pay homage to the former president. The last day of mourning was in 2018 when George H. W. Bush died aged 94. So, here's what will be open and closed on Thursday: FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Aug. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)

Stock market

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not trade on Thursday. While the former is set to observe a moment of silence for Carter at 9:20 am EST, the US flag above the latter will fly at half-mast. The bond market will close at 2 pm EST, according to a recommendation by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, per CNN.

“We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy,” said Tal Cohen, Nasdaq president, in a statement.

Post office

As Biden issued an executive order declaring January 9 as National Day of Mourning, federal offices will be closed. This means all US Postal Service post offices will be closed, and mail will not be delivered on Thursday, the USPS confirmed to USA Today. However, there may still be limited package deliveries, according to the National Postal Mail Handlers Union, per CNN.

Banks

While National Day of Mourning does not require businesses like banks to remain closed, it is advisable to check with your local bank branch to confirm exact working hours.

Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the Supreme Court building closed on Thursday following Biden's executive order. This means that the court will not be in session on the National Day of Mourning for Carter

Other government offices

As part of the executive order, all government offices will be closed on Thursday. However, some “vital employees” for national defence and security may still be working.

UPS, FedEx

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on National Day of Mourning. The UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will also remain open.