Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
US stock market: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at fresh record highs ahead of Jerome Powell testimony

AFP
Jul 09, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Jerome Powell's appearance before the Senate Committee comes amid expectations for interest rate cuts later in 2024 that have contributed to recent records.

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Tuesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding to records ahead of congressional testimony from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers remarks during a press conference.(Reuters)
Powell's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee comes amid expectations for interest rate cuts later in 2024 that have contributed to a string of recent records.

"There's not much news," said CFRA Research's Sam Stovall. "So therefore, there's not anything out there to upset the upward trend."

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 39,281.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 5,584.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 18,475.66.

Besides Powell's appearance, this week's calendar includes key inflation data and a spate of earnings from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks, kicking off the second-quarter reporting season.

News / Business / US stock market: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at fresh record highs ahead of Jerome Powell testimony
Follow Us On