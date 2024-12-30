Chick-fil-A's introduction of exclusive new items leaves customers annoyed: 'Why can't we…'

Chick-fil-A has thrilled fans with introduction of new menu options, but they are only accessible in a few locations, according to the New York Post. Chick-fil-A: Fried okra is among the new menu items available at the Georgia locations.(Instagram)

Only Truett's Chick-fil-A restaurants will carry the exclusive new dishes. In Georgia, there are special places called Truett's Chick-Fil-A restaurants that honour the life and legacy of Truett Cathy, the creator of the brand.

First introduced in 2017, Truett's restaurants feature a unique Chick-fil-A menu that includes twelve dishes such as sweet potato waffle fries, banana pudding, and sweet potato soufflé.

The new options also include fried okra, crispy sprouts, tropical nuggets, tropical chicken minis, and fried peach pie. Customers can also enjoy beverages such frosted pineapple, pineapple nut milkshake, cran-lime lemonade, and frosted Hawaiian at the fourteen distinctive locations.

Here's how Chick-fil-A fans reacted

“My Christmas wish would be that CFA sees that we would love these sort of options at all CFA locations!” wrote food blogger Snoackbetch on Instagram.

Expressing frustration, other Chick-fil-A admirer wrote, “Why can't we get tropical minis and banana pudding this is an outrage.”

“So annoyed they won't do this nationwide,” commented one user.

“Give us all of them nationwide,” another stated.

Chick-fil-A's recently introduced items

In an effort to satisfy consumer demands, Chick-fil-A recently brought back the beloved Banana Pudding Milkshake after a thirteen-year hiatus.

The Chick-fil-A “Icedream dessert” is offered in the milkshake along with vanilla wafer cookie crumbs, bananas, whipped cream, and a cherry.

“I can't tell you the number of times I've gone to family reunions or spoken to someone at the store who found out I work at Chick-fil-A, ‘When is that Banana Pudding Milkshake coming back?’" Christy Cook, a chef at Chick-fil-A, told USA Today.

In addition, Chick-Fil-A debuted a new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Banana Pudding Milkshake on the same day.

The sandwich is a hotter version of the original, which was released last year to overwhelmingly positive customer feedback.