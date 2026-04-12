Mark Carney mocks Trump with whiskey joke amid trade tension: 'Anyone had any…

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized that US exports are still experiencing the repercussions of the ongoing boycott of American products, which is associated with President Donald Trump’s trade policies and verbal criticisms directed at the nation during the US leader's second term. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted the impact of US trade policies on exports during the Liberal Party convention, noting a boycott of American goods (AP)

During his address at the Liberal Party convention on Saturday, Carney referenced Trump's tariffs and the increasing skepticism regarding Canada’s relationship with Washington. He commended the “small individual acts of solidarity” demonstrated by Canadians. These acts include choosing domestic travel over American holidays and refraining from purchasing US alcoholic beverages.

“The days of our military sending 70 cents of every dollar to the United States are over,” he told the delegates, as per CTV.

“Anyone had any bourbon recently?” Carney stated, drawing laughter from the Montreal crowd. He then added that Canadians “are rediscovering our country."

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Mark Carney speaks out on US and Canada relationship Carney also highlighted the rising trade tensions with Washington, particularly the tariffs implemented during the Trump presidency. He noted that while Trump’s tariffs are generally regarded as the primary immediate risk, the more significant and lasting challenge lies in preserving unity and a collective understanding of the common good.

Stressing the government’s "Buy Canadian" initiative, the Canadian PM stated that this policy would contribute to the fortification of communities across the country and lessen dependence on foreign markets. He further mentioned that Canada intends to double its non-US exports within the next ten years.

US and Canada ties The relationship between US and Canada has deteriorated since Trump's return to the White House last year, mainly because of the elevated tariffs imposed on Canadian imports and his continual labeling of Canada as the U.S.'s "51st state."

As a result, there have been extensive boycotts of American goods in Canada, which Carney alluded to, a situation that industry organizations caution is greatly affecting sales in one of their key markets.

In a statement, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in a recent report on "Foreign Trade Barriers," said: "Most Canadian provinces have province-run liquor control boards, which are the sole authorized sellers of wine, beer, and spirits in those provinces. Market access barriers imposed by Canadian provincial liquor control boards greatly hamper exports of U.S. wine, beer, and spirits to Canada."