Chico shooting update: Massive police presence at Butte County Library on Sherman Avenue; chilling photos emerge

Massive law enforcement activity was reported at Sherman Avenue/Third Avenue in Chico, California on Monday. This came amid reports of a shooting at the Butte County Library, Chico branch, which is located at 1108 Sherman Avenue.

A view of the Butte County Library in Chico, California. (Butte County Library)

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The Chico Police Department confirmed that one suspect was in custody but did not provide further details. Currently, there is no verifiable information on injuries.

“There is a large presence of emergency personnel in the area. We ask that you please avoid the area, keep roadways clear, and use caution while the investigation continues. More updates will be provided as they become available. ONE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY- no information to lead us to believe there is an ongoing threat,” they said in a statement.

One person also shared a photo showing massive police presence along with other first responders at the scene.

“Shooting at the Chico Library,” they wrote. Local channel KRCR had earlier reported that cops were investigating a report of an active shooter at the library, citing police dispatch.

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One profile on X claimed that two people had died in the incident, but this has not been verified by any authorities. HT.com could not independently verify this claim.

Chico library shooting reactions

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the Chico library. “Any news on active shooter at chico library- friend was in library when active shooter started shooting,” one wrote on Facebook. Another added “Prayers for chico and the families who lost loved ones in the shooting at library,” though there's no official confirmation of lives lost yet.

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{{^usCountry}} Some thanked law enforcement, saying “Thank you Chico PD for your rapid response and handling of this scene!”, while another added “Please tell us the victims were not children.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some thanked law enforcement, saying “Thank you Chico PD for your rapid response and handling of this scene!”, while another added “Please tell us the victims were not children.” {{/usCountry}}

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Yet another said “Thank you Lord for protecting all the responding Law Enforcement and Lord, accept the victims at your right hand. Praying for all. So much hurt today.” One person also expressed hope that there was only one perpetrator. “Very sad. Hopefully the one in custody is the one and only suspect,” they wrote. Notably, cops have said they don't believe there is an active threat at the moment, meaning it is unlikely they believe more than one suspect was involved in the Chico library shooting.

One person appeared to blame the conditions in the city for the shooting. “I work close to the library and there are many people living out of cars & vans on the street and in parking lot. It’s crazy!,” they wrote. Another claimed that seven people had been injured, but again there is no official confirmation to back this claim.

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Notably, there is a school across the library, which also caused fear among locals. “Is everyone safe from the school?!! Be safe fams,” one wrote.