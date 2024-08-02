Chilling footage shows two brothers soaked in blood walking down the street following the NYC stabbing: Watch

Very gritty and gruesome footage has surfaced on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) showing two blood-soaked brothers walking down a Brooklyn street after being slashed in a violent attack late Wednesday night. Shocking video shows brothers walking down Brooklyn street after violent attack(YouTube/FREEDOMNEWS TV)

According to police reports and sources, the NY stabbing incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Emerson Place and Myrtle Avenue, close to Pratt Institute in Clinton Hill, when a 27-year-old man was stabbed three times in the neck during a fight with two suspects in Brooklyn's Prospect Heights on July 6. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled in an SUV and on foot, and as of Thursday, no arrests have been made.

The brothers, aged 25 and 27, were reportedly standing on the corner when they were suddenly assaulted by two other men. The younger brother sustained a cut on his head, while the older brother was slashed on the neck, authorities said.

The disturbing footage, initially shared on FREEDOMNEWS TV's YouTube channel, shows the brothers casually walking down the sidewalk, despite their severe injuries.

Disturbing video captures brothers casually strolling down sidewalk drenched in blood

One brother, wearing a backpack, has his face and a major portion of his white T-shirt drenched in blood. The other brother appears to have a small trickle of blood running down one side of his face.

“Brooklyn, NY: At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the 88th Precinct responded to Myrtle Ave. and Emerson Pl. for a male slashed in the neck by a sharp object, possibly a glass bottle, who was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but then later stabilized,” the video description says.

As the brothers walked past, another man standing close to the curb seems to ignore the horrific sight. A woman nearby, standing near storefronts on the block, is visibly shocked and places her hand over her mouth seeing the brothers.

Both men were promptly taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. The street stabbing left a bloody, shattered glass bottle and a pair of discarded sneakers at the scene.

The motive behind the slashing remains unclear, and it is not known whether the brothers were acquainted with their attackers.