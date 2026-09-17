Beijing, China on Thursday rejected the US "long-arm jurisdiction" to impose tariffs on purchases of Russian oil and gas, saying its normal trade and economic cooperation with other countries should not be subject to interference or coercion by third parties.

China opposes US sanctions bill, says will not accept 'long-arm jurisdiction'

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The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026 that authorises Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its leading trading partners such as India and China.

Asked about the bill, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China opposes any action that lacks UN Security Council authorisation.

Deep Dive What is the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026? The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 is a US legislation that gives the president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including countries like China and India. Why does China oppose US sanctions on Russian oil and gas? China opposes US sanctions on Russian oil and gas because it views the sanctions as an interference in its normal trade practices, lacking justification under international law and UN Security Council authorization. How could the new US sanctions affect India's oil trade with Russia? The new US sanctions could significantly impact India's oil trade by allowing the US president to impose steep tariffs, potentially increasing costs for Indian buyers and complicating India’s energy security efforts.

"China consistently opposes long-arm jurisdiction that lacks a basis in international law and is not authorised by the United Nations Security Council," Guo said.

He said that China has always carried out normal economic and trade cooperation with countries around the world based on equality and mutual benefit.

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{{^usCountry}} "Such cooperation neither targets any third party nor is subject to interference or coercion from any third party", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Such cooperation neither targets any third party nor is subject to interference or coercion from any third party", he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Beijing has repeatedly opposed unilateral sanctions. It also defied US sanctions against buying oil from Iran.

China, along with India, is one of the largest buyers of oil and gas from Russia. Much of China's imports are transported through pipelines crossing its land border.

According to official data, China's imports of Russian oil and gas amounted to USD 64 billion last year, and its imports from January to August this year crossed over USD 70 billion.

The bill passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday and will now go to Trump to be signed into law.

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It aims to punish Russia for continuing the war against Ukraine.

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