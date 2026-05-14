Chino Hills Grand Fire: Check map, evacuation orders in California city; scary videos emerge

A brush fire dubbed the Grand Fire is burning in Chino Hills, California, on Wednesday. The blaze was reported on both sides of Grand Avenue, West of Pleasant Hill Drive, in Chino Hills, in San Bernardino County. At present the fire is at 29.6 acres, as per WatchDuty. The Chino Valley fire prompted a response from emergency services. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) “The response has been upgraded to a 2nd alarm by incident command,” a post on WatchDuty indicated. The fire reportedly poses an imminent threat to structures and has a potential for 100 to 200 acres, WatchDuty further added. Chino Valley Fire District issued a statement saying “Chino Valley Fire responded to a vegetation fire just before 7 p.m. on Grand Avenue in Chino Hills near Grand Avenue Park. Please stay out of the area and avoid unnecessary travel nearby. Updates will be provided as they become available.” Also Read | Denver fire: Videos of Suncor oil refinery blaze in Commerce City sparks panic; watch A map of the area was also shared on X, which showed the emergency crews that were battling the vegetation fire. “#GrandFire is 20 acres, moderate rate of spread, potential for 200 with structures threatened,” it noted.

Given the possibility of the fire spreading, law enforcement officials have been called to help with evacuations, as per WatchDuty. Chino Valley Fire district issued a level 3 evacuation order for some areas, which means people have to leave right away. These include Mill Stream Drive, Falling Star Lane, Valley View Lane, and Sweet Grass Lane. They also announced road closures for Chino Hills Parkway & Falling Star and Chino Hills Parkway & Country Walk. Authorities noted that Chino Hills Community Center would serve as the evacuation center. A picture put up showed firefighters at the scene battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, scary visuals from the blaze were shared on social media. Chino Hills Grand Fire: Scary visuals emerge “Current fire in Chino Hills at the top of Grand Ave,” one wrote.

A video showed the smoke from a distance, and the page sharing it posted “The Grand Fire The fire is burning West of Pleasant Hill Dr, in Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, California. 20 acres and active. Resources on scene and responding.”

One person shared photos from afar and noted “This is now a 2nd Alarm Brush Fire, it is Late for Fixed Wing Air Tankers to Fly so Rotor Wing Helicopters will be working the Fire. OES Intel 24 is overhead Mapping, the Fire is on Both sides of Grand Avenue.”