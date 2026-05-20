Chino Hills ‘Willow Fire’ map: Forward progress stopped after evacuations near Soquel Canyon Parkway; visuals emerge

Evacuations have been ordered around Chino Hills in California after a wildfire erupted in the area of Soquel Canyon Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The fire called "Willow Fire" by Cal Fire's incident command, has spread over 11 acres. As of this writing, the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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Evacuations have been ordered in multiple areas around the Soquel Canyon Parkway.

Here's a map of the fire as seen on Watch Duty.

The forward progress of the 'Willow Fire' was stopped at 11 acres. (Mapbox via Watch Duty)

Chino Hills Evacuations Details

The following neighborhoods in Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, were placed under a Level 2 Evacuation Warning.

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{{^usCountry}} El Dorado Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} El Dorado Court {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inverness Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inverness Court {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Willow Bend Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Willow Bend Court {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cypress Point Drive Willow Fire Visuals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cypress Point Drive Willow Fire Visuals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visuals of the fire emerged via the UC San Diego wildfire monitor live cameras. Here's a visual of the fire and the smoke that was coming out of when the fire was still 5 acres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals of the fire emerged via the UC San Diego wildfire monitor live cameras. Here's a visual of the fire and the smoke that was coming out of when the fire was still 5 acres. {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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