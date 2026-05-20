Verona fire update: Blaze seen from Hemet, Menifee, Temecula; check map, evacuation plan

A massive fire dubbed the Verona Fire broke out in the Juniper Springs area of Riverside County, California on Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly visible from Hemet, Temecula, and Menifee. As per WatchDuty, the fire broke out near Juniper Springs Road and Verona Lane and is currently at 175 acres. Smoke seen from the Verona fire. (Facebook/Hemet Crime Society- Public Page) An level 3 evacuation order was issued for zones RVC-1185, RVC-1186, RVC-1187 & RVC-1285. This means that people in the said zones were asked to leave immediately. An evacuation warning was in place for HMT-1189, HMT-1292, RVC-1076 & RVC-1077 zones as per WatchDuty. A map of the impacted areas was shared as well.

The blaze was visible from several nearby areas including Hemet, Menifee and Temecula. Verona Fire: Scary visuals from Hemet, Temecula, Menifee An update from a local Hemet page read “Verona Road / Juniper Springs Road in community of Homeland. Firefighters are on-scene of approximately five acres burning at a moderate to dangerous rate of spread. Additional ground and air resources have been requested.” It shared a photo where smoke was visible in the distance.

Meanwhile, a local Menifee page wrote “The Verona Fire, as seen from southeast Menifee. We will post updates as we get them. As stated earlier, this is a vegetation fire near Juniper Springs and Verona Lane, north of Highway 74 and east of Briggs Road. Evacuation orders have been requested for the Four Seasons Golf Course.” They also shared a photo.

As per reports the fire was visible from Temecula as well. A person who claimed to be from there, wrote “Been through plenty of them living in rural Temecula & Menifee - it's always scary esp when you have livestock like rescued horses, pigs & ducks”. A local page shared more photos and wrote about the alleged actions of a man who tried to help people in the areas nearby.