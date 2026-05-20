Bain Fire map and evacuation updates: Brush fire near Jurupa Valley in Riverside County sends smoke into Corona

A fast-moving brush fire broke out Tuesday morning along the Santa Ana River in Riverside County, sending crews scrambling as the blaze spread through heavy vegetation with no containment in sight. The Bain Fire broke out near Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in Mira Loma. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

The fire, officially named the Bain Fire, started sometime before 11:30am local time near Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in Mira Loma, along the Santa Ana River Bottom off Limonite Ave in Jurupa Valley, according to Cal Fire.

By noon, the fire had already burned through at least 20 acres. Cal Fire described it as "burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread," with containment sitting at 0%. To battle the blaze, 100 personnel were deployed to the scene along with two helicopters and 22 engines.

Air Attack also requested two additional air tankers and two more helicopters, according to the Watch Duty app.