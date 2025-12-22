Chris Rea dies at 74: What do we know about his family and net worth

Chris Rea, the legendary singer-songwriter behind the beloved Christmas classic Driving Home for Christmas, has passed away at the age of 74 following a “short illness” on December 22, 2025. Known for his distinctive voice and timeless festive hits, Rea's music has been a staple of the holiday season for decades. Chris Rea, the iconic singer-songwriter known for Driving Home for Christmas, has died at 74. (Photo by MAX NASH / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: What's open and closed on Christmas Day? Banks, post offices, stock market, stores and restaurants

Chris Rea's family

Rea was born in March 1951 and grew up in Middlesbrough, raised by his Irish mother and Italian father. He was part of a large family, with two brothers and four sisters, as reported by The Sun. Rea built a remarkable career as a singer-songwriter, creating timeless hits that resonated with fans around the world.

As per the outlet, his wife Joan was there when the hitmaker wrote the Christmas classic Driving Home for Christmas. They together had two daughters, Josephine and Julia.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of Rea's wife and two daughters released a statement saying, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Christ Rea's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

Rea, who sold over 30 million albums worldwide, achieved his breakthrough in the UK with thehit song The Road to Hell (Part ). It was inspired by the frustration of gridlocked traffic on London's M25 motorway, as reported by The Sun.

In 2000, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery, later facing additional health challenges, including diabetes. Despite these struggles, he continued to work, though in 2016 he suffered a stroke that left him with limited movement in his arms and fingers and slightly slurred speech, as per the outlet.