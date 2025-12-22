What's open and closed on Christmas Day? Banks, post offices, stock market, stores and restaurants

Christmas Day is one of the 11 federal holidays in the United States. This means most government offices and schools will remain closed on December 25. The majority of stores and restaurants will also shut their doors, allowing employees to enjoy the major holiday with their friends and families. Those in need of last-minute shopping may still be able to get their requirements met at certain stores, which may operate on reduced hours. Here's a list of what's open and closed this Christmas: Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day 2025

Christmas Day 2025: Are post offices, banks, courts and stock market open?

As banks follow the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule, they will be closed on Christmas Day. However, some banks may be open on Christmas Eve, December 24, on reduced operating hours. Similarly, NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will also remain closed on December 25.

All post offices and postal services like UPS, FedEx, and DHL will be closed on Christmas Day. Hence, it is advisable to send your mail or parcels by Christmas Eve to avoid delays. Additionally, courts and all government offices, federal, state, and local, will be closed on December 25.

Which stores and restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2025?

In addition to shutting down on Christmas, many retailers and grocery stores close their doors early on December 24. While some stores will be open on Thursday, their hours may be reduced. Hence, customers are advised to check with their local outlets in advance to avoid any last-minute hassle. According to ABC 10 and Live Now Fox, below is a list of stores, chains, and restaurants open on Christmas: