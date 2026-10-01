Christa Pike: What is agonal breathing, and pentobarbital drug as Tennessee death row inmate survives execution

Christa Pike, Tennessee's only woman on death row, remained alive after executioners administered two injections of lethal-injection drugs Wednesday night, according to her lawyers, in an extraordinary development during the state's attempt to carry out her execution.

Christa Pike survives execution after 2 lethal injections. (X/@DavidB92801)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pike's attorneys said in a federal court filing that she had not lost consciousness and still had a heartbeat after the injections. Witnesses also reported that Pike was snoring and appeared to complain of pain during the procedure, according to NBC News.

Tennessee's current lethal-injection protocol uses the single drug pentobarbital. The Tennessee Department of Correction says the state revised its protocol in 2024 to use pentobarbital alone.

What is agonal breathing?

Agonal breathing refers to abnormal, irregular gasping or labored breathing that can occur when the body is severely deprived of oxygen or during the dying process. It can sometimes sound like gasping, snoring or choking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Importantly, agonal breathing does not necessarily mean that a person is conscious or experiencing pain. It is an involuntary physiological response that can occur when the brain and body are shutting down.

In Pike's case, NBC News reported that witnesses heard her snoring after the lethal-injection drugs had been administered. Her lawyers said she remained conscious and had a heartbeat. Whether the breathing observed during the attempted execution was medically classified as agonal breathing has not been established in the reporting available so far.

What is pentobarbital?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pentobarbital is a barbiturate that depresses activity in the central nervous system. At sufficiently high doses, it can cause profound unconsciousness followed by suppression of breathing and, ultimately, cardiac arrest.

Tennessee says its revised execution protocol uses pentobarbital as a single drug, replacing the state's earlier three-drug protocol. The Tennessee Department of Correction announced the revised protocol in December 2024.

ALSO READ: Christa Pike to Tony Carruthers: People who survived lethal injections during execution

The state says the revised procedure was developed after a comprehensive review and in consultation with the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.

Why is pentobarbital at the center of Pike's case?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pike's lawyers had challenged Tennessee's use of pentobarbital before her scheduled execution, arguing that the drug could cause serious complications under certain circumstances.

A federal court filing containing expert evidence in Pike's case raised concerns about pulmonary edema, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the lungs. The filing cited an expert opinion that pulmonary edema could cause severe pain if it occurred while a person remained conscious.

The state's position has been different. The Death Penalty Information Center reported that Tennessee argued pentobarbital would induce unconsciousness before serious pain could be registered and that Pike's veins were accessible.

What happened during Pike's execution attempt?

Pike's execution process began after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Tennessee to proceed following a series of last-minute legal challenges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to ABC News, witnesses said two syringes of lethal-injection chemicals were administered. Pike was reportedly still breathing and had a heartbeat afterward.

“Ms Pike has not lost consciousness and still has a heartbeat and is audibly snoring,” the lawyers stated, as per the report.

An ambulance was also seen arriving at the prison and later leaving.

Her lawyers subsequently filed an emergency motion seeking to halt the execution and provide lifesaving measures.

Deep Dive What is pentobarbital, and how is it used in lethal injections? Pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug used in Tennessee's lethal-injection protocol as a single-agent method for executing death row inmates. It acts as a sedative to induce unconsciousness before causing death. Why did Christa Pike's execution lead to legal challenges and court interventions? Christa Pike's execution faced legal challenges due to claims of her severe childhood abuse and mental health issues, which her attorneys argued were not adequately considered during sentencing. What happens if a lethal injection does not result in death, as seen in Christa Pike's case? If a lethal injection does not result in death, as occurred with Christa Pike, the inmate may be taken to a hospital for medical attention. Observers noted that Pike remained conscious and responsive long after the injections were administered.