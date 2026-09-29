Christa Pike: Who were accomplices, where are they now? Tennessee to execute woman for first time in 200 years

Christa Pike was 18 when she murdered Colleen Slemmer in 1995 in Tennessee. The crime against her classmate, committed in a jealous rage, saw Pike becoming one of the youngest women on death row.

Christa Pike and her two accomplices lured Colleen Slemmer outside before she was killed. (X/@LaJanee_)

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Now, Tennessee is set to execute her on Wednesday, making it the first state execution of a woman in 200 years. Pike is set to be killed by lethal injection, putting focus on her accomplices in the crime, and their current whereabouts.

Here is all you need to know about Christa Pike's murder of Colleen Slemmer and where her accomplices are now.

Christa Pike's murder and torture of Colleen Slemmer

Pike led the torture and murder of Slemmer, a Florida woman, who was in Knoxville for career training at the Knoxville Job Corps program, as per court records.

Pike and the two accomplices also lived at the Job Corps and took classes there. The three had lured Slemmer out on the night of January 12, 1995, promising to smoke marijuana in Tyson Park, which was within a walking distance of the Job Corps center on Dale Avenue. Eventually, they ended up on the University of Tennessee Agricultural campus where Pike turned on Slemmer and accused her of trying to take away her boyfriend.

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Though the victim denied this, the three cussed, humiliated, beat, slashed and then bludgeoned Slemmer till she died. Pike reportedly forced Slemmer to take off her coat, top, and bra, WBIR reported. She also carved a pentagram into the victim's chest and reportedly carved something on her forehead as well.

While Slemmer begged for her life and tried to run away, the killers brought her back continuing the torture for about 30 minutes to one hour. Pike reportedly leaned over Slemmer's prone body at one point and asked her who was savaging her.

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Pike, who is from North Carolina, then took a chunk of asphalt and hit Slemmer on the left side of her head telling the others she wanted to watch her brains come out. Pike also reportedly left with a piece of the woman's skull as a souvenir. She went to Job Corps after this, washing up, and bragging to a friend about what she'd done.

Slemmer was found the next morning, barely recognizable.

Now, 50, Pike's lawyers sought a last ditch clemency from the governor before her execution. They argued that Pike had a history of sexual abuse and had since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. “Christa Pike at age 50 is not at all Christa Pike at age 18,” Assistant Federal Defender Stephen Ferrell said, as per NewsChannel9.

Christa Pike accomplices: Where are they now

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Pike was accompanied by her then-boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, who was 17 at the time, and her friend Shadolla Peterson, 18, when they attacked Slemmer.

Shipp, who is from Memphis, reportedly had a fascination with Satanism, which he observed at Job Corps. Pike reportedly supported this interest and wore matching pentagrams on necklaces. Her name was signed ‘Lil Devil’ while Shipp went by ‘Baby Satan’. While Pike will be put to death, Shipp was a juvenile at the time of the murder.

He got life sentence with a chance of parole. In 2025, his first bid at freedom was turned down, and Shipp will have future chances to try for parole. He is at Northwest Correctional Complex, serving time.

Peterson, who is from Cleveland, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. She got credit for a year or so she served in jail after the killing. As per prosecutors, they did not have enough evidence to pursue a murder case against her, despite Shipp's statement to cops that Peterson was a willing participant in some of the violence. Peterson also testified against Pike and Shipp. Her current whereabouts are unknown as Peterson has stayed out of the public eye for the most part.