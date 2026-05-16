Chud The Builder net worth: How much streamer raised from GiveSendGo after Joshua Fox shooting? Latest update

Chud The Builder's net worth is in focus after the controversial streamer started a GiveSendGo campaign to ‘protect’ his family and business in the wake of him shooting at Joshua Fox.

The judge posted a $1.25 million bond after Chud The Builder shot Joshua Fox.(X/@ChudTheBuilder)

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Chud The Builder, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, shot at Fox outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was arrested and produced in court where the judge set a $1.25 million bond.

Here's all you need to know about Chud The Builder's net worth.

Chud The Builder: Net worth

Chud The Builder's net worth is not publicly known. He used to be a Kick streamer which would have earned him some revenue, but Chud The Builder was only on the platform for about a year before he received a permanent ban.

Chud The Builder had a modest following of over 9000 on the platform during that time and an average of 404 viewers, as per Stream Charts, which tracks creator analytics. Usually for a follower base this size, there could be around 200 and 500 monthly paid subscribers, as per estimates. Based on these estimates, using a Kick Streaming Earnings Calculator, Chud The Builder's monthly income from Kick could range between around $1300 and $2700. Thus, in a year, he could have made between $15,600 and $32,400, as per estimates.

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{{^usCountry}} Some claims have been made about Chud The Builder's net worth being around $100,000 but these remain unverified. However, it appears that Chud The Builder is now in trouble. He wrote on his GiveSendGo page “I’m broke. The slander has crushed my business’s income, and I’m struggling to keep food on the table, pay our bills, and protect my family from this onslaught. I need your help to bridge this gap and rebuild.” Here's all you need to know about the GiveSendGo campaign. Chud The Builder GiveSendGo: How much did he raise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some claims have been made about Chud The Builder's net worth being around $100,000 but these remain unverified. However, it appears that Chud The Builder is now in trouble. He wrote on his GiveSendGo page “I’m broke. The slander has crushed my business’s income, and I’m struggling to keep food on the table, pay our bills, and protect my family from this onslaught. I need your help to bridge this gap and rebuild.” Here's all you need to know about the GiveSendGo campaign. Chud The Builder GiveSendGo: How much did he raise {{/usCountry}}

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Chud The Builder wrote on his GiveSendGo “Just over one year ago, I started DLE Contracting in Clarksville, TN out of sheer necessity. I was fired from my previous contracting job after BLM activists targeted me over words I shared online—jokes and opinions they twisted to end my career. With no other way to support my family and my precious 2-year-old son, I poured everything into this small business working tirelessly to provide for my family and build a future.”

He continued “But now, that dream is under attack. Not for the quality of my work, but for what I say online. I’ve shared mild jokes, unfiltered thoughts, and yes, sometimes I’ve used the N-word in what I thought was edgy, harmless humor. I know it’s controversial, but it’s my right to speak freely. For that, hundreds of people in my city are slandering my business, spreading lies to tear down everything I’ve worked for.”

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Describing the backlash he's allegedly facing, Chud The Builder said “The hate has escalated to a horrifying level: I’ve received death threats so vile they shake me to my core. People threatening to rape and murder me, and even targeting my innocent 2-year-old son with unspeakable cruelty. As a father, hearing these threats against my little boy breaks my heart and keeps me up at night.”

He detailed where the donations would go “Covering basic living expenses to keep my family secure, exploring legal options to fight the slander and protect my family from these vicious threats, and finding new ways to create a sustainable income for me and my family.”

However, things might be turning around for Chud The Builder. He had set out to raise $100,000, but his campaign has crossed $213,299.68, with the top donation being $3000. Chud The Builder also expressed hope saying “In the midst of this nightmare, a spark of hope emerged: I went viral on Instagram, gaining over 23,000 followers who connect with my story, my resilience, and my refusal to be silenced. People are beginning to stand up for American ideals and values.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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