Clackamas Town Center shooting update: Massive police presence at SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley; scary visuals emerge

Police are investigating a shooting at the Clackamas Town Center at 12000 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley, in Oregon on Thursday night.

Cops present at the Clackamas Town Center amid reported shooting. (Facebook/Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

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No injuries have been reported and deputies said they did not believe there was a threat to the public at this time. Suspect details have not been released either.

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“CCSO deputies responded to report of possible gunshot at Clackamas Town Center. No reported injuries; deputies investigating; scene is safe. Authorities processing scene, interviewing witnesses — and believe NO threat to public at this time. News release w/ more info to follow,” the county sheriff's office said in a statement.

Witnesses said they heard more than a dozen gunshots. They reportedly saw numerous patrol cars parked at the mall and said they were evacuated. Witnesses were there to see the new Spider-Man movie, as per local publication KATU.

Clackamas shooting: Scary visuals emerge

One person shared a photo showing massive police presence at the Clackamas Town Center. “Shooting at Clackamas Town Center. They are evacuating people slowly out of the theater,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, many reacted to the news of the shooting. Clackamas Town Center shooting: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, many reacted to the news of the shooting. Clackamas Town Center shooting: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

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Several people reacted to the shooting at Clackamas Town Center. One wrote on Facebook, “shooting at clackamas everyone ran out police everywhere check ur ppl.” Another added “Check on yall people shooting at the clackamas mall.”

Yet another said, “Shooting at Clackamas Town Center Mall on the Cinema tonight. Waiting on the news release.”

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Moviegoers also commented on X after they were evacuated. “Movie was amazing, except someone started shooting at the Clackamas mall theater,” one wrote. Another said “My brother went to see Spider-Man at Clackamas Town Center and there’s news of a shooting there. Called him and he’s in the movie. Why did they evacuate some theaters but not others.”

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People also commented on the official release from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. “Was there to witness this live all I wanted was to watch Spider-Man brand new day but could only watch half,” a person lamented. Another asked “No injuries??!!.” Meanwhile, one person questioned if ‘gang violence’ was involved.

However, a motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by authorities yet.