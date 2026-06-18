Claude down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘server down’, Claude chat issues

Claude, the AI Engine from Anthropic, was reportedly down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per Downdetector. At the time of writing, over 2,000 people complained about facing problems, as per the site which tracks outages on the internet.

Claude appeared to be down for thousands of users on Thursday. (Unsplash)

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Claude users complain about outages on Downdetector. (Downdetector)

As per Downdetector, the chat feature was not working. Many complained that Claude servers appeared to be down.

A cause for the outage is not known yet and Claude's Status Page has not yet logged the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people complained amid the Claude outage. Some flocked to the comment section of Downdetector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people complained amid the Claude outage. Some flocked to the comment section of Downdetector. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “i have an engineering exam tmr 4th year mechanical paper i am study and this happens help me,” one wrote, showing how many people rely on the AI chatbot for help for various purposes. Another remarked “Cant do claude things rn guess I'll have to go sleep or something.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “i have an engineering exam tmr 4th year mechanical paper i am study and this happens help me,” one wrote, showing how many people rely on the AI chatbot for help for various purposes. Another remarked “Cant do claude things rn guess I'll have to go sleep or something.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet another expressed their problem saying “I dont get it. I type the prompt and its like i reload at the same time when i click enter. Its the same for the rest of yall?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another expressed their problem saying “I dont get it. I type the prompt and its like i reload at the same time when i click enter. Its the same for the rest of yall?”. {{/usCountry}}

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Claude users worldwide appeared to be facing issues as there were comments from those claiming to be from Brazil and Russia. “In russia its down :( only works on iPhone, desktop/web version is not working,” one wrote on the Downdetector comment section. On X too, complains flooded in.

“Claude is currently down for a lot of people worldwide. Been 30-40 minutes with no update from anthropic,” one wrote, tagging Anthropic. Another said “I hope Claude gives us all a reset for the week for being down all night again @claudeai @ClaudeDevs. They have been really good and generous about this sort of thing when it happens in the past.”

Claude down: How to fix chat, server down issues

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Claude's Help Center notes that if one faces troubles with the Claude Chat, then one should check server status for reports of outage. If there is none, then one can try to clear the browser's cache, disable active VPNs, or start a new chat, as long conversations and memory bloat often cause web app crashes.

However, in this case, the outage appears to affect people worldwide, so user-end fixes are not likely to work.

If servers seem to be down despite no outage being reported, then one can try a hard refresh to clear temporary glitches, open Claude on an Incognito window, disable the VPN and then try opening Claude, or clear cache and even sign out and then try signing into Claude.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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