Cole Allen's Bohrdom game viral after WHCD shooting; ‘made by a crazy woke leftist assassin…’

The indie video game Bohrdom, developed by the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, has gone viral online, drawing a surge of attention and reviews.

Bohrdom, an indie game developed by Cole Allen, gained viral attention post-WHCD shooting. (Cole Allen/Linkedin; Donald Trump/Truth Social )

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Originally a little-known title on the Steam platform, Bohrdom was described as a "non-violent," asymmetrical, skill-based fighting game that was loosely based on a chemical model. It was introduced in 2018 and was advertised through YouTube and X accounts.

One reviewer on Steam left a review after the shooting incident, saying, “A Game made by a crazy woke leftist assassin that went up and shot at a president.”

Read more: Cole Allen: 5 things to know ahead of WH shooting suspect's court appearance

Sudden spike in attention after shooting

The game, released in 2018, had only a handful of reviews before the incident but has since seen a spike in traffic and commentary. The renewed focus on Bohrdom came after Cole Allen was identified as the shooter at the WHCD on April 25.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday night, rumors about the game's origin swiftly proliferated on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday night, rumors about the game's origin swiftly proliferated on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Stephen Totilo, a former Kotaku editor-in-chief and author of Game File, saw gamers swarming Bohrdom's Steam forums at 11:30 pm ET and sent screenshots of the action to Bluesky. Allen stormed the Secret Service checkpoint at around 8:30 pm ET outside the event, according to CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stephen Totilo, a former Kotaku editor-in-chief and author of Game File, saw gamers swarming Bohrdom's Steam forums at 11:30 pm ET and sent screenshots of the action to Bluesky. Allen stormed the Secret Service checkpoint at around 8:30 pm ET outside the event, according to CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PC Gamer reported that the Steam store page had 107 user reviews, a 50/50 "Mixed" status, and 10 pages of discussion posts by Monday afternoon. Through Bohrdom's Steam reviews, more than 100 people have paid that $2 to participate in a political argument, and more people are doing so in the discussion board without needing to pay for the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PC Gamer reported that the Steam store page had 107 user reviews, a 50/50 "Mixed" status, and 10 pages of discussion posts by Monday afternoon. Through Bohrdom's Steam reviews, more than 100 people have paid that $2 to participate in a political argument, and more people are doing so in the discussion board without needing to pay for the game. {{/usCountry}}

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Some users commented on the website and wrote, “The attack was guerrilla marketing.”

The user-defined tags describe the game as “Bullet Hell,” “Assassin,” and “Political.”

Read more: Where did Cole Allen buy his guns? All about weapons used in WHCD shooting

What is Bohrdom about?

Bohrdom is a game that primarily serves as a teaching tool. As described by PC Gamer, in this gamified version of atomic chemistry, where one takes on the role of an electron or nucleus. Allen called it "technically a skill-based, non-violent asymmetrical fighting game," or "a hybrid of a bullet hell and a racing game."

A user reviewed the game on Steam, writing, “Graphically VERY plain asymmetrical arena brawler with VERY special rules. One nucleus fights up to 12 electrons in single player or in up to 4 player split-screen/online. Fun for chemistry freaks.”

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Another user described the game and decoded the name. He wrote, “Aha I get it, Niels Bohr developed an early model of the atom and it's a play on the word boredom. That's a pretty good title and suggests that it's not intended to be a significant project.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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