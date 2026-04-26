Cole Tomas Allen: 'Teacher of the Month' photo surfaces as WHCD shooting suspect identified as California resident

A “Teacher of the Month” photo of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect behind the shocking security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has surfaced online.

Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents when a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security, officials said, in Washington, D.C., U.S.(via REUTERS)

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Karol Markowicz of Fox News shared the details of the suspect on X first. She wrote, “The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, and he is in custody.”

As per a picture circulating online, the suspect Allen has a background in education.

Read more: Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter identifies White House dinner shooting suspect after Trump escorted

“Teacher of the month”

Images circulating widely on social media appear to show Allen being recognized as a “Teacher of the Month” by a tutoring organization in Torrance. The photo also includes his name and workplace.

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{{^usCountry}} Allen also interned at NASA in 2014, according to his alleged LinkedIn profile. According to the description, he worked on AI models for planet mapping during his internship at NASA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allen also interned at NASA in 2014, according to his alleged LinkedIn profile. According to the description, he worked on AI models for planet mapping during his internship at NASA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His LinkedIn profile specifies that he graduated from Caltech as an engineer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His LinkedIn profile specifies that he graduated from Caltech as an engineer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He currently works part-time at C2 Education as a teacher and has been with the organization for six years, per his LinkedIn profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He currently works part-time at C2 Education as a teacher and has been with the organization for six years, per his LinkedIn profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has not independently verified these details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has not independently verified these details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigation underway, motive unknown {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation underway, motive unknown {{/usCountry}}

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According to reports, Allen is not believed to be affiliated with any foreign group or political organization, though authorities have not confirmed these details. His alleged role and possible motivations remain unclear.

Federal agencies, including those led by Kash Patel, have indicated that a full background investigation is already underway.

Patel said during the White House press conference, “We will be examining this individuals background thoroughly. That process has already started... we will analyze all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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